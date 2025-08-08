Cheat Sheet
Power Bank Blaze Fills Plane Cabin With Smoke Midflight
KLM OMG
Tom Latchem 

Reporter

Published 08.08.25 12:01PM EDT 
Power Bank Blaze Fills Plane Cabin With Smoke Midflight

Video shows thick smoke engulfing the cabin of a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight after a passenger’s power bank burst into flames minutes after take-off. Footage taken by journalist Simone Malagoli and obtained by CBS News shows passengers covering their faces and cabin crew putting out the blaze using fire extinguishers on a flight between São Paulo, Brazil, and Amsterdam. “Smoke was detected on board due to a burning power bank,” the airline said, adding that the crew “quickly extinguished the device” before the jet continued on to land safely with no injuries on Tuesday. Portable chargers powered by lithium-ion cells are allowed only in carry-on bags because of overheating risks. The incident comes a month after a Delta jet diverted to Fort Myers, Florida, when a battery pack ignited. Federal Aviation Administration data reported late last year show lithium-battery fires on U.S. flights have soared 388 percent since 2015, now erupting nearly twice a week. Eighty-seven percent of flight attendants said in a recent survey that they’re worried about such blazes. The poll also found that a quarter of passengers packed lithium batteries in their checked bags.

Read it at CBS News

Trump Admin to Send Immigrants to Violent Prison With Bloody History

‘SADISTIC TERROR‘
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.08.25 11:31AM EDT 
ANGOLA PRISON, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 14, 2013: A prisoner walks thru a fenced section toward a guard tower at Angola Prison The Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola, and nicknamed the "Alcatraz of the South" and "The Farm" is a maximum-security prison farm in Louisiana operated by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections. It is named Angola after the former plantation that occupied this territory, which was named for the African country that was the origin of many enslaved Africans brought to Louisiana in slavery times. This is the largest maximum-security prison in the United States[with 6,300 prisoners and 1,800 staff, including corrections officers, janitors, maintenance, and wardens. It is located on an 18,000-acre (7,300 ha) property that was previously known as the Angola Plantations and bordered on three sides by the Mississippi River. (Photo by Giles Clarke/Getty Images)
Giles Clarke/Getty Images

The Trump administration is planning to send immigrants to a violent prison packed full of murderers that has a bloody history, and a popular rodeo, according to people familiar with the matter. The Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola houses around 3,400 inmates, 70 percent of whom are serving a life sentence. Over 90 percent of inmates are violent offenders. Even still, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency plans to ship immigrant detainees there, with 450 beds made available to help the administration’s deportation push. Eunice Cho, senior counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union’s National Prison Project, said this plan is astounding, especially given the facility’s violent history and reputation. “The idea of placing people in a brutal prison for alleged violations of immigration law is profoundly disturbing,” he told the Wall Street Journal. “There is a very long history of abuses at this particular facility.” He argued that the use of sites like Angola and the so-called “Alligator Alcatraz” for detaining immigrants is an attempt to sow “sadistic terror in immigrant communities.” A particularly bloody period in the 60s and 70s, marked by routine knife attacks, cemented the facility’s grim reputation. Bizarrely, it is also known for its rodeo, held in an arena that seats 10,000 people.

Read it at Wall Street Journal

Nightmare on Giant Cruise Ship as Glass Waterslide Shatters
HORROR AT SEA
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Updated 08.08.25 9:22AM EDT 
Published 08.08.25 6:37AM EDT 
Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas.
A passenger aboard Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, the world’s biggest cruise ship, was injured after a waterslide panel shattered mid-ride on August 7, 2025. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A dream cruise turned into a nightmare Thursday when a passenger aboard Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, the world’s biggest cruise ship, was injured when a waterslide panel shattered mid-ride. According to the cruise line, the incident occurred when an acrylic glass panel broke off the slide. “Our team provided medical care to an adult guest when acrylic glass broke off a water slide as the guest passed through the slide,” a Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson said, reported ABC News. “The guest is being treated for his injuries.” The spokesperson said the guest is in a stable condition. The company has not disclosed the severity of the injuries or identified the individual. The waterslide has been shut down pending an investigation. It’s not clear where the vessel was sailing to and from. It’s the third alarming incident aboard the vessel in recent weeks. In late July, a passenger plunged off the edge of its infinity pool. “Our crew immediately attended to the guest and fortunately, the guest did not experience any injuries,” a spokesperson told People. In the same week, a crew member died after falling overboard near the Bahamas.

Read it at ABC News

4
Macaulay Culkin Clears Up Long-Standing ‘Home Alone’ Rumors
MEMORY LANE
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 08.08.25 9:45AM EDT 
Macaulay Culkin attends The Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

More than three decades after Home Alone catapulted Macaulay Culkin to global fame, the actor is setting the record straight. The 44-year-old former child star made a rare appearance on the YouTube show Hot Ones, where he dished on fan theories from the beloved 1990 Christmas classic and its 1992 sequel. He denied ad-libbing the line, “You guys give up? Or are you thirsty for more?” but he did take credit for one moment. “When I was at the grocery store, it’s like: ‘Where are your parents? Why won’t you tell me?’ and I said: ‘Because you’re a stranger.’ That one was mine. I did a lot of that kind of stuff,” Culkin told host Sean Evans. Culkin also confirmed a long-standing rumor that the photo of Buzz’s “girlfriend” was actually a crew member’s son dressed up. “As far as I know, yes, I mean, you’d have to ask Chris, but that’s what I was told. Apparently that was the gag,” he said, referring to director Chris Columbus. The actor paused his acting career in 1995. Explaining the decision in an episode on the Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson’s Sibling Revelry podcast in March, Culkin said he “was tired.”

Read it at Mail Online

Raging Wildfire Sparks Emergency Evacuation Orders for Thousands
CANYON FIRE CHAOS
Tom Latchem 

Reporter

Updated 08.08.25 7:36AM EDT 
Published 08.08.25 6:27AM EDT 
The Canyon Fire
TheDailyBeast/ALERTCalifornia

A blazing wildfire sparked an emergency evacuation Thursday, causing thousands of residents to leave their homes. Southern California firefighters were battling to tame the blaze, dubbed the “Canyon Fire,” near Lake Piru, a reservoir around 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles, after it expanded from 30 to roughly 1,500 acres in just a few hours, according to the New York Times. Evacuation orders and warnings were issued to more than 16,000 Ventura and Los Angeles County residents as triple-digit heat and tinder-dry brush drove flames toward the Santa Clarita suburb of Valencia—though Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park remained outside the danger zone. Around 150 firefighters mounted what county spokesman Andrew Dowd called a “significant initial attack,” while reinforcements were summoned overnight with temperatures hovering near 100°F. Supervisor Kathryn Barger used X to urge locals to leave “when first responders say GO,” the Red Cross opened a shelter at College of the Canyons, and Pierce College readied stalls for displaced horses. The Canyon Fire erupted as the Gifford Fire farther north topped 99,000 acres and stayed only 15 percent contained.

Read it at New York Times

‘Euphoria’ Star and Nepo Baby Break Up After Four Years of Dating
SPLITSVILLE
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 08.07.25 4:12PM EDT 
Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi.
Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi. The Daily Beast/Getty

Euphoria and Saltburn star Jacob Elordi, 28, and nepo baby Olivia Jade Giannulli, 25, have ended their relationship after years of dating, People reported. Elordi and Giannulli have been spotted in paparazzi photos vacationing together, attending events and out with friends since 2021 but have not officially confirmed their relationship. After a reported split in 2022, a source told People that Elordi and Giannulli were together again and “getting serious.” However, Elordi declined to answer questions about his relationship status in his 2023 GQ Man of the Year profile. “I appreciate you giving me the space,” he adding to the speculation about his relationship with Giannulli after they continued to be spotted together. Giannulli is the daughter of fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin, of Full House fame and infamy after she was sentenced to two months in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal. Elordi was recently spotted alongside model ex-girlfriend Kai Gerber, daughter of model Cyndi Crawford, at fellow model Cara Delevingne’s L.A. birthday, E! News reported. Elordi and Giannulli’s reps did not respond to People’s request for confirmation.

Bank Parades Prince Andrew’s Daughter in Marketing Fail
FAMILY VALUES
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Updated 08.08.25 9:20AM EDT 
Published 08.07.25 4:24PM EDT 
The new office was officially opened by Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer of FAB in the presence of HE Sheikh Mohamed bin Saif Al Nahyan Vice Chairman of FAB, HE Dr. Sultan Al Jaber FAB Board member, HE Mansoor Abulhoul, the UAE Ambassador to the UK, The Rt Hon Douglas Alexander MP, UK Minister for Trade Policy and Economic Security, alongside FAB Board members, HE Sheikh Ahmed Mohammed Sultan S. Aldhaheri, HE Mohammed Thani Murshed Ghannam Alrumaithi, and other dignitaries from the UAE and the UK.
First Abu Dhabi Bank relocates to new London address. FAB

If you were a global bank trying to scream “trust,” “transparency,” and “not secretly funneling money around the world,” who would you choose to front your brand? If your first answer was “Prince Andrew’s daughter,” congratulations—you’re on the same wavelength as First Abu Dhabi Bank, which this week unveiled its new Mayfair HQ with a photo of Princess Beatrice beaming in the lobby like absolutely nothing was on fire. First Abu Dhabi Bank appears to have sent out a press release announcing the opening with a photo of Beatrice just hours before Andrew Lownie’s blistering new biography of her father, Prince Andrew, dropped, detailing a litany of murky financial entanglements, dodgy donors, and disgusting sexual behavior. Lownie’s book says that Andrew’s daughters have been pulled into his murky business dealings, most notably when, in 2019, a £750,000 payment landed in Andrew’s bank account from a Turkish fraudster that was identified as a “gift” to Princess Beatrice for her wedding. The wedding, a modest affair, was held a few months later—and attended by just 20 people. Princess Beatrice and First Abu Dhabi Bank have been contacted for comment.

For more royal scoops and scandal, head over to The Royalist Substack.

Read it at The Royalist

Parents Allegedly Abandon Child at Airport to Catch Their Flight
BAD PARENTING
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.07.25 3:46PM EDT 
Published 08.07.25 3:30PM EDT 
Barcelona, Spain, Catalonia, Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport BCN, arriving passenger, customs signs in three languages English Catalan, designated lines.
Jeff Greenberg/Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A couple has been accused of abandoning their 10-year-old son to catch their flight. The child had problems with his documentation that prevented him from boarding a plane at the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport in Barcelona, so his parents boarded with their younger child and called relatives to pick the 10-year-old up. Local police were called and halted the flight. The couple was escorted off the plane and brought to the police station, where the child had been taken for safety. According to a video on TikTok from an air coordinator who witnessed the event, the boy was traveling with a Spanish passport because the passport from his country of origin had expired. He was missing the required visa and thus could not board the plane. The Daily Beast has reached out to Guardia Civil and local authorities for comment.

Read it at People

Steve Bannon Knocks Back Claim He’s Planning a 2028 Presidential Bid
'TRUMP 2028'
Sarah Ewall-Wice 

Political Reporter

Published 08.07.25 4:11PM EDT 
Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon, pictured in April, denied he was considering a 2028 presidential bid on Thursday.
Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon, pictured in April, denied he was considering a 2028 presidential bid on Thursday. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Podcaster and former Donald Trump senior adviser Steve Bannon denied he was plotting a bid to run for president in the next presidential election. The 71-year-old MAGA media personality told The National Pulse simply “Trump 2028″ when asked about the report he was preparing to run. It came after the Daily Mail claimed, citing unnamed sources, that the War Room host was seeking political advice about launching his own candidacy. Such a move would have put him at odds with other MAGA favorites with their own potential White House aspirations. As far back as last year, Bannon had been floating the idea of Trump running for a third term despite the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution preventing a president from being elected to more than two terms. In March, the MAGA strategist went so far as to claim Trump would run and would win. Bannon also said in a March interview that he does not “think like a politician,” backs Trump, and is trying to “move the populist national agenda and the America First agenda.” But on Tuesday, the president did suggest Vice President J.D. Vance was “most likely” the MAGA heir apparent to serve as the Republican presidential nominee in 2028.

Read it at The National Pulse

‘Superstore’ Actor Dies at 83
'OH S---'
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.07.25 3:48PM EDT 
"Superstore" scene featuring Jon Miyahara.
Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Jon Miyahara, who played the hilarious and silently judgmental retail store employee Brett Kobashigawa in the NBC workplace sitcom Superstore, has died at 83. The exact cause and date of his death have not been publicly released. His castmate Colton Dunn announced Miyahara’s death through a tribute he posted on Instagram. Dunn described Miyahara as a “really awesome guy” who could “speak volumes with just a look.” His role as Brett was Miyahara’s most significant, and he appeared in nearly all 113 episodes, saying a total of two words for the show’s entire run: “Oh s---.” Adored by fans, Miyahara’s character is remembered as a “scene-stealer” for his unperturbed demeanor, occasionally bizarre antics, and most of all, his inscrutable blank stares. Miyahara was similarly enigmatic in his personal life, sharing little information about himself or his family with the public. Superstore fans are honoring him by playing Creep, a callback to one of Brett’s most prominent plotlines in the show, when his fellow store employees stage a memorial service and play Radiohead on the ukulele, mistakenly believing he had died in a tornado. Brett, in his signature unaffected fashion, returns to work the next day.

Read it at Deadline

