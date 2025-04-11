U.S. News

Trump Admin to Slice NASA in Half and Cancel New Telescopes

BLACK HOLE

The White House further plans to cancel upcoming plans for new telescopes to study the cosmos.

Kenneal Patterson
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

IN SPACE - JULY 12: In this handout photo provided by NASA, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope reveals Stephans Quintet, a visual grouping of five galaxies, in a new light on July 12, 2022 in space. This enormous mosaic is Webb's largest image to date, covering about one-fifth of the Moons diameter. It contains over 150 million pixels and is constructed from almost 1,000 separate image files. The information from Webb provides new insights into how galactic interactions may have driven galaxy evolution in the early universe. (Photo by NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI via Getty Images)
NASA/Getty Images

So long, space travel. The White House plans to terminate billions of dollars’ worth of ongoing and future National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) missions, effectively cutting the world-renowned scientific agency in half. President Donald Trump’s most recent budget proposal to Congress proposes major reductions that would cut NASA’s Science Mission Directorate (SMD) from $7.3 billion to $3.9 billion, The Washington Post reported Friday. The SMD is responsible for sponsoring research in several fields: earth science, heliophysics, astrophysics, planetary science, and biological and physical sciences. The astrophysics budget would drop from $1.5 billion to $487 million. The planetary science budget would plunge from $2.7 billion to $1.9 billion. No telescope other than the extant Hubble and Webb telescopes will be funded, including the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, a groundbreaking instrument in the works that would study distant galaxies and faraway planets. Not all hope is lost, however, as the budget draft is only the first step in the process in which Trump sends Congress a 2026 fiscal year budget request. Congress, which has the “power of the purse,” could still rescue NASA. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Trump administration for comment.

Read it at The Washington Post
Kenneal Patterson

Kenneal Patterson

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
U.S. NewsSiemens CEO and Family Identified as Victims of NYC Helicopter Crash
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsTrump’s Space Force Fires Colonel After Email Ripping JD Vance
Janna Brancolini
CongressPlane Full of U.S. Lawmakers Is Hit on Runway After FAA Cuts
Josh Fiallo
TrumplandAlina Habba Launches Investigation Into Dem Governor: ‘Warning for Everybody’
Leigh Kimmins
TrumplandKash Patel Quietly Removed as Acting ATF Director After Ghosting Gig
Josh Fiallo