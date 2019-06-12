Trump Admin to Use Former Army Base That Served as Japanese Internment Camp to House 1,400 Migrant Kids

The Trump administration plans to use an Oklahoma Army base that previously served as a Japanese internment camp to hold a growing number of migrant children, Time reports. About 1,400 children who are currently in U.S. custody will reportedly be placed at Fort Sill, a 150-year-old military base previously used to house hundreds of Japanese-Americans forced into internment camps during World War II. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the base will be used “as a temporary emergency influx shelter” to alleviate the influx at other facilities. The U.S. government currently operates about 168 facilities and programs in 23 states. The Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that it has detained approximately 40,900 children from the beginning of the year through April 30—a 57-percent increase from last year.