Trump Admin Tried to Squash Pro-Mask Messages in Veterans’ Facilities: Report
MIXED SIGNALS
For weeks, the White House delayed approval of mask-wearing guidelines drawn up by the Veterans Health Administration that had near-unanimous support within the organization but went against Trump’s anti-mask stance, according to the Battle Borne newsletter by military and veterans affairs journalists Jasper Craven and Suzanne Gordon. The guidelines encouraged mask-wearing and advised vets on ways to incorporate mask-wearing into their routine so they wouldn’t be discouraged from coming to veterans’ health facilities. VHA officials were left alarmed when the White House appeared to stonewall approval. Then, the White House asked if the guidance could be used internally only. In the end, the guidelines—described by Battle Borne as “totally uncontroversial” guidelines that could have kept vets safe—were completely rescinded.