Trump Admin Trying to Block Billions for Coronavirus Testing From Republican Relief Bill: WaPo
President Donald Trump’s administration is attempting to exclude billions of dollars meant for coronavirus testing and contact tracing from an upcoming Senate bill crafted by Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and other Republicans, The Washington Post reports. White House officials are also reportedly trying to eliminate provisions from the bill for the distribution of billions to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pentagon, and the State Department for efforts to fight the pandemic. McConnell plans to unveil the bill in the coming week. Over the past month, the president and his administration have taken an increasingly adversarial stance towards public health officials, at one point releasing a list of predictions Dr. Anthony Fauci had made that proved to be incorrect. At a campaign rally in Tulsa in June, Trump said he ordered public health officials to slow testing so as to curb the reported growth rate of infections.