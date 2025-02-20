Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
MAGA Melts Down Over Zelensky Standing Up to Trump
SNOWFLAKES
National Security Advisor Mike Walz suggested it was “unacceptable” for Ukraine’s leader to note President Trump spent the week spewing falsehoods about his country.
Sean Craig
Updated
Feb. 20 2025
11:15AM EST
/
Published
Feb. 20 2025
10:54AM EST
Getty Images
Sean Craig
sean.craig@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Musk Talks Over Trump as Hannity Blanks President in Awkward Fox Interview
Leigh Kimmins
Politics
MAGA Cheers on ‘King’ Trump Dropping Pretense of Democracy
Julia Ornedo
Politics
Former NFL Punter Arrested at City Council Meeting After MAGA Protest
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Politics
DOGE’s Shocking $8 Billion Mistake Called Out
Josh Fiallo
Politics
Dolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee