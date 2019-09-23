CHEAT SHEET
DEAR SIR
Trump Administration Accused of Rallying U.N. Member States Against Abortion Rights
A leaked letter from the Trump administration to United Nations member states ahead of this week’s U.N. General Assembly in New York suggests that the U.S. is trying to build an anti-abortion coalition. A draft of the letter seen by The Guardian was reportedly signed by the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. It’s said to encourage member states to agree to a joint statement opposing what it calls “harmful” U.N. policies that promote sexual and reproductive health and rights for women. The statement is expected to be presented to a high-level meeting on universal health coverage at the general assembly Monday. “As a key priority in global health promotion, we respectfully request that your government join the United States in ensuring that every sovereign state has the ability to determine the best way to protect the unborn and defend the family as the foundational unity of society vital to children thriving and leading healthy lives,” the letter reportedly states.