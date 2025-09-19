Trump Admin Asks SCOTUS to Block Passport Gender Policy

‘The Da Vinci Code’ Author, 61, Engaged to Ex-Mistress, 34
CHEAT CODE
Dan Brown, the creator of The Da Vinci Code, is engaged to his former mistress. In 2020, Brown’s ex-wife Blythe Newlon filed a lawsuit alleging that Brown, 61, engaged in four expensive affairs during their 21-year marriage, including with his horse trainer, Judith Pietersen. Now, Brown and Pietersen, 34, are set to be married. Brown’s most recent book, The Secret of Secrets, features an acknowledgment message to “my fiancée, Judith Pietersen.” Brown has sold more than 200 million copies of his thrillers, most of which revolve around Robert Langdon, a fictional Harvard professor of symbology. The Da Vinci Code became a 2006 blockbuster film starring Tom Hanks and directed by Ron Howard, with the pair collaborating on two more adaptations of Brown’s books in 2009 and 2016. Brown has said that Newlon inspired him to create the series, which has earned him a fortune of more than $100 million. “I probably wouldn’t have written The Da Vinci Code without her,” Brown in 2017 said of Newlon, who he once called “without a doubt the most astonishingly talented woman I have ever known.” The Secret of Secrets is already being developed into a Netflix TV series, with the book due out in September.