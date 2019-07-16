CHEAT SHEET
IMMEDIATELY
Trump Administration Begins Enforcing Abortion Referral Ban
The Trump administration formally notified federally-funded family planning clinics that the government would be enforcing a ban on abortion referrals on Monday, the Associated Press reports. The Health and Human Services department also told clinics they would immediately start enforcing a new rule that mandates they keep their finances separate from abortion facilities. The rules affect organizations like Planned Parenthood, which provides federally funded family planning and heath services—along with abortions that are paid for separately. While Planned Parenthood and other clinics are currently suing the government to have the rule overturned, HHS reportedly said nothing prevents them from enforcing the administration’s rules while the case is being litigated.