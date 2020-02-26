Trump Administration Can Withhold Grants From ‘Sanctuary Cities’: Court
The Justice Department is justified in withholding millions of dollars in grants from cities and states for refusing to enforce the Trump Administration’s immigration laws, according to a Wednesday ruling by a federal appeals court. The order specifically targets “sanctuary cities,” which are known to protect immigrants who have not committed crimes from deportation. The ruling overturns a district court judge’s order for the DOJ to release funding to cities and states including New York City, Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, and Virginia. The states and cities filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department in 2017 when then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the department will only give funds from the Byrne grant program, which goes toward state and local criminal justice efforts, if they “comply with federal law, allow federal immigration access to detention facilities, and provide 48 hours notice before they release an illegal alien wanted by federal authorities.” Sessions said at the time that sanctuary policies “undermine our laws and protect illegal aliens who have committed crimes.”