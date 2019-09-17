CHEAT SHEET
THINKING ABOUT IT
Trump Administration Considering Retaliatory Action Against Iran After Saudi Attack: Report
The Trump administration is reportedly weighing a range of options for a potential retaliatory action against Iran after Saudi Arabia's oil facilities were attacked on Sunday. According to NBC News, President Trump was presented with an array of options at a Monday national security meeting—which included a cyberattack or a strike against sites related to Iranian oil or its Revolutionary Guard. However, Trump reportedly requested more options and signaled that he would prefer a focused response that would prevent the U.S. from getting involved in a larger conflict with Iran. That could involve the U.S. offering intelligence and surveillance capabilities to assist Saudi Arabia in carrying out a strike, one source told NBC. A decision has not yet been made and actions are said to not be imminent, though the Defense Department is looking into sending more resources and forces to the Persian Gulf. The U.S. intelligence community is said to have increasing confidence that Iran was behind the attack on the Saudi oil facilities, which was reportedly hit in at least 17 impact points.