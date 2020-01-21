Trump Administration Considers Expanding Travel Ban to Seven More Countries: Report
The Trump administration is reportedly considering expanding its controversial travel ban to seven more countries—including Belarus, Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Sudan, and Tanzania. According to Politico, the expansion could be unveiled as early as Monday. Officials are reportedly mulling over immigration restrictions on the seven new countries, rather than banning all their citizens from entering the U.S. President Trump confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that he is planning to add more countries to a new version of the travel ban, though he did not list any countries to the newspaper. White House spokesman Hogan Gidley declined to confirm any details about plans for the updated travel ban, but said the policy was “profoundly successful in protecting our country and raising the security baseline around the world.” The first travel ban currently in effect and upheld by the Supreme Court restricts U.S. entry to some citizens in Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, Venezuela, and North Korea.