Trump Admin ‘Covered Up’ Death of 10-Year-Old Migrant Girl, Says Rep. Joaquin Castro

A Texas congressman has accused the Trump administration of covering up the death of a 10-year-old migrant girl from El Salvador. The child died in U.S. government care in September 2018, but that news didn’t become public knowledge until CBS News reported it Wednesday. “It’s outrageous that another child has died in government custody and that the Trump administration didn’t tell anybody,” Rep. Joaquin Castro, the Democratic chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, told the news network Wednesday night. “They covered up her death for eight months, even though we were actively asking the question about whether any child had died or been seriously injured.” Castro said he would make “immediate inquiries” to get more information on how the girl died and why it was kept quiet, and urged the Justice Department investigate what is now a total of six deaths of migrant children detained by U.S. authorities near the southwestern border.