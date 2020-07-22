Trump Admin Denies Sending Michael Cohen Back to Prison to Sabotage His Book
ONGOING LAWSUIT
The Trump administration denies former Trump fixer Michael Cohen was sent back to prison in an effort to prevent him from releasing a memoir about the president. The denial came in response to a lawsuit filed Monday by Cohen against Attorney General William Barr and the director of the Bureau of Prisons. The suit demands Cohen’s release and that he be permitted to complete his sentence in home confinement. Cohen was released on furlough in May due to the coronavirus pandemic but was abruptly sent back to prison on July 9, apparently because he wouldn’t sign an agreement allowing him to stay at home on the condition he didn’t publish his book for the duration of his sentence. The administration claimed in a new filing that the decision to send Cohen back to prison came from a bureau employee who didn’t know that Cohen was writing the book, a claim Cohen denies.