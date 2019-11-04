CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
ON THE OUTS
Trump Administration Files Paperwork to Withdraw From Paris Climate Accord
Read it at Washington Post
The Trump administration filed paperwork to officially withdraw from the Paris climate accord on Monday, The Washington Post reports. The administration wasted no time, beginning the process to exit the agreement aimed at combatting climate change on the first day it was eligible to give a one-year notice to the international community. With the paperwork filed, the U.S. will reportedly leave the accord on Nov. 4, 2020—one day after the 2020 presidential election. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. would “continue to work with our global partners” on climate resiliency and natural disaster preparation, but said America would provide “a realistic and pragmatic model” for fighting climate change.