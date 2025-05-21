Trump Administration Formally Accepts $400M Plane Gift From Qatar
The Pentagon says it has officially accepted the controversial luxury jumbo jet gifted to President Donald Trump from the Qatari royal family. Trump has already ordered the Air Force to upgrade it pronto so that it can be used as his new Air Force One, which could cost more than $1 billion. The 747 jetliner sparked party-wide debate from members of Congress, who worry that the gift violated the Constitution and could be bugged. The shiny new aircraft has two bedrooms, nine bathrooms, five galleys, a private office, and at least three lounges. But Congress is nervous that Trump will pressure the Air Force to finalize his gift so rapidly that sufficient security members are not built into the plane, like missile defense systems. Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois said: “If President Trump insists on converting this plane to a hardened Air Force One before 2029, I worry about the pressures you may be under to cut corners on operational security.” Trump wants it completed as soon as the end of the year.