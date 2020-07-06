Trump Admin Hopes Americans Will Get Used to 100K Daily Coronavirus Cases
The White House is hoping that Americans will grow numb to the surging coronavirus death toll and simply learn to accept 100,000 new cases a day, The Washington Post reports. Coronavirus is shaping up to become the key election issue, prompting the Trump camp to try to shift its messaging to attempt to convince Americans they can live with the deadly virus, according to anonymous insiders interviewed by the Post. “They’re of the belief that people will get over it or if we stop highlighting it, the base will move on and the public will learn to accept 50,000 to 100,000 new cases a day,” said a former administration official in touch with the campaign. NBC News reported Saturday that the White House’s new message on coronavirus was that life should return to normal and Americans should learn to live with the virus.