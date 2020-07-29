Trump Administration in Talks to Yank Its Shadowy Federal Agents From Portland, Says Report
DAMAGE IS DONE
The Trump administration has removed its federal agents from Seattle and has opened talks to pull them from Portland as well, according to reports. The presence of the officers in the Oregon city sparked nationwide outrage after shocking videos showed them in military-style uniforms without badges shoving protesters into unmarked vans. An unnamed White House official told the Associated Press that negotiations have been opened to pull back the officers from Portland—but only if the state takes steps to beef up its own enforcement. Neither Democratic Gov. Kate Brown nor Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler have confirmed that the talks are taking place. However, the Trump administration does appear open to scaling back the controversial deployments—its agents sent to Seattle have now left the city, according to Mayor Jenny Durkan. She said: “Federal forces deployed to Seattle have demobilized and left. The president’s actions to target Democratic cities with federal forces is chilling and increased violence in Portland, Seattle and other cities—exactly what the president intended.”