Trump Administration Likely to Suspend April 15 Income Tax Filing Deadline

The Trump administration is leaning toward extending this year’s April 15 deadline for filing personal income taxes to mitigate the effects of the growing novel coronavirus epidemic in the U.S. The decision is not yet final, but the move would act as a short-term loan for many whose financial situations have been affected most. Delaying the tax payments could force the Treasury Department to borrow money, because some $333 billion in individual taxes is normally collected in the month of April, The Wall Street Journal. Treasury officials are said to be considering how long the deadline can be pushed back and who would be eligible for the extension.