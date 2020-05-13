Trump Administration Moves to Extend Virus Border Restrictions Indefinitely
The Trump administration is pushing to implement a new order intended to extend coronavirus restrictions on immigration for an indefinite amount of time, The New York Times reports. The administration has consistently said that its orders to halt green cards, suspend immigration, restrict travel are all designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus. White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, however, has been spearheading a greater effort to limit immigration based on the threat of disease to Americans, according to the Times. The pandemic has reportedly given Miller the opportunity to use a federal public health law—that he has long set his eyes on—to accelerate his anti-immigration agenda.
The new rule, which is under review, would indefinitely prolong an order imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on March 20 to restrict all nonessential travel from Mexico and Canada. “I am extending the duration of the order until I determine that the danger of further introduction of Covid-19 into the United States has ceased to be a danger to public health,” the order reads, according to the Times.