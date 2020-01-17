Trump Administration Moves to Undercut Michelle Obama’s School Lunch Rules
The U.S. Department of Agriculture proposed new rules Friday that would weaken First Lady Michelle Obama’s efforts to instill stricter nutrition standards for school breakfasts and lunches, The Washington Post reported.
Under the new Food and Nutrition Service rules proposed by USDA Deputy Under Secretary Brandon Lipps, schools could cut the amount of fruits and vegetables in school meals and have the ability to serve more pizza and burgers. The proposed rules would also permit potatoes being served as a vegetable on a daily basis.
Lipps reportedly said the changes would help solve issues that cropped up in the aftermath of the Obama's efforts, like giving children two bananas for breakfast in order to meet federal requirements. The former first lady’s initiative to change the National School Lunch Program involved increasing fruit and vegetable offerings, cutting trans-fats and sodium intake, and limiting milk offerings to skim or low-fat. The Trump-era USDA rule changes were announced on the ex-first lady’s birthday.