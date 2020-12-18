CHEAT SHEET
Trump Admin Pulls Plug on Biden’s Defense Briefings: Report
The Trump administration has abruptly halted defense briefings for Joe Biden’s transition team, according to a report from Axios, in a move that is said to have shocked Pentagon officials. Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller reportedly sent out a Pentagon-wide directive Thursday night ordering officials not to cooperate with the president-elect’s camp and to cancel all scheduled meetings. The officials who shared the directive with Axios said Miller hadn’t explained his reasoning and it wasn’t clear whether President Trump had given his explicit approval for the decision. A senior Defense Department official told Axios that the move was just “a simple delay of the last few scheduled meetings until after the new year.”