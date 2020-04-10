Trump Administration Pushing to Reopen U.S. by May 1, Says Report
The Trump administration is pushing to end the closure of key businesses and kickstart the economy across the United States by the start of next month despite dire warnings from health officials that such a decision could undo progress made to contain the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 16,000 Americans. The Washington Post reports Trump has been pushing to resume activity by May 1 even though large cities like New York have not yet seen the downturn in COVID-19 cases that would safely allow for such measures. The Post reports that the key motivating factor is how unemployment figures and the stock market are hurting his presidency and chance for re-election. Trump’s key Cabinet members have been echoing his desire to get back to normal. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that he thought it was possible that the country could reopen for business next month and Attorney General William Barr called stay-at-home restrictions “draconian” and suggested they will be reconsidered in May.