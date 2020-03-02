Trump Administration Tightens Restrictions on Chinese Journalists
The Trump administration announced on Monday that it will impose tighter restrictions on Chinese journalists working in the United States, citing “a longstanding, negative trend” of how foreign journalists are treated in China. Less than two weeks ago, China expelled three Wall Street Journal reporters from the country over an opinion article with a headline deemed racist. “Unlike foreign media organizations in China, these entities are not independent news organizations,” said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, referring to five Chinese state media outlets recently classified by the State Department as “foreign missions.” The outlets include Xinhua News Agency, China Radio International, China Global Television Network, China Daily, and Hai Tian Development USA, according to Axios. “The decision to implement this personnel cap is not based on any content produced by these entities, nor does it place any restrictions on what the designated entities may publish in the United States,” Pompeo added. China is known to strictly censor and control state media and President Xi Jinping demanded “absolute loyalty” from all outlets.