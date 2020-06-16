Trump Administration Sues John Bolton Over Upcoming Tell-All Book

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Washington, D.C. has filed a lawsuit against former National Security Adviser John Bolton, seeking to block publication of his upcoming tell-all book, The Room Where It Happened.

Lawyers for the United States claim the book holds classified information and its publication would disclose secrets that would harm national security. Trump administration lawyers call the book “a clear breach of the trust placed within him by the United States Government.”

They’re seeking an injunction against Bolton, who served as National Security Advisor from April 2018 to September 2019, that would prevent him from publishing.