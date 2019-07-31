CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    DUE NORTH

    Trump Administration to Allow Americans to Buy Cheap Prescription Drugs From Canada

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters / Chris Wattie

    The Trump administration has announced a plan to set up a system to allow Americans to legally access lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada. The pledge was made by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Wednesday morning. Azar said U.S. patients will be able to import medications safely and legally with a system to be overseen by the Food and Drug Administration. States, drug wholesalers, and pharmacists will act as intermediaries for consumers, according to AP. President Trump has been keen to be seen lowering drug prices ahead of the 2020 election, in which the cost of health care is likely to be a key issue.

    Read it at AP