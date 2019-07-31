Trump Administration to Allow Americans to Buy Cheap Prescription Drugs From Canada

Read it at AP
The Trump administration has announced a plan to set up a system to allow Americans to legally access lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada. The pledge was made by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Wednesday morning. Azar said U.S. patients will be able to import medications safely and legally with a system to be overseen by the Food and Drug Administration. States, drug wholesalers, and pharmacists will act as intermediaries for consumers, according to AP. President Trump has been keen to be seen lowering drug prices ahead of the 2020 election, in which the cost of health care is likely to be a key issue.