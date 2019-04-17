Trump Administration to Allow Lawsuits Over Cuban Properties Seized by Castro

The Trump administration is set to reverse more than two decades of U.S. policy in Cuba by allowing lawsuits against foreign companies doing business in property seized from Americans after Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution. An unnamed administration official told the Associated Press about the shift ahead of an expected official announcement Wednesday. The move could make it much more difficult for Cuba to bring in foreign investment and ignite international trade disputes between the U.S. and Europe. Trump reportedly hopes the pressure will help isolate Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro who is holding power with support from countries including Cuba. National security adviser John Bolton is expected to explain the new policy during a speech in Miami Wednesday afternoon, which is home to thousands of exiles and immigrants from Cuba.