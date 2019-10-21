CHEAT SHEET
Trump Administration to Change Rules to Allow It to Collect Asylum-Seekers' DNA, Says Report
The Trump administration is planning to change the law to allow for the collection of DNA samples from asylum-seekers and other migrants detained by immigration officials, the Associated Press reports. The samples will reportedly be added to an existing FBI database that is used by law enforcement to hunt criminals. The Justice Department is expected to publish an amended regulation Monday that would mandate DNA collection for almost all migrants who enter the country illegally. The rule won’t apply to legal permanent residents, anyone who enters the U.S. without being detained by immigration officials, or children under 14. The new regulations would be effective Monday, after the regulation is published, and officials hope to have a pilot program in place shortly after the 20-day comment period ends. AP estimates the new rules will allow the government to build a DNA database on hundreds of thousands of migrants.