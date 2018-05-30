Trump Admin to Impose New Restrictions on Some Chinese Visas

Read it at AP
The Trump administration will soon impose restrictions on Chinese visas to protect American intellectual property, the Associated Press reports. An unnamed State Department official told the press service that some visas will see validity periods shortened, instead of the usual practice of applicants being granted the maximum time allowed in the country. U.S. consular officers will reportedly decide on the limits on a case-by-case basis, with the new measure to take effect June 11. The news follows President Trump’s threat on Tuesday to impose 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese investment in retaliation for what he sees as unfair trade practices.