Trump Administration to Redraw Maps to Show Golan Heights as Part of Israel
REWRITING HISTORY
The Trump administration will redraw U.S. government maps to reflect its controversial decision to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, Voice of America reports. On Wednesday, a State Department spokesperson said map changes would be “consistent” with President Trump’s proclamation that he now “recognizes that the Golan Heights are part of the State of Israel.” U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said the State Department would redraw its official maps and release them “as soon as they are ready.” Trump’s move was deeply controversial because no nation has recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the region since Israel annexed it in 1981. Syria has long demanded the return of the disputed territory, which the rest of the international community considers to be Israeli-occupied.