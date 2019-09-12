CHEAT SHEET
Trump Administration to Release Name of Saudi Official Who Allegedly Helped 9/11 Attackers
The Trump administration will release the name of a Saudi official allegedly involved in the Sept. 11 terror attacks, The Wall Street Journal reports. The FBI said it would release the name of an official who was sought after by the agency due to the “exceptional nature of the case.” The families of 9/11 victims have urged the government to release information about Saudi Arabian involvement in the attacks as part of their lawsuit against the country. They recently wrote in a letter that the disclosure of information would help them “finally learn the full truth and obtain justice from Saudi Arabia.”
In particular, they wanted a redacted name in an FBI report to be revealed—believing the person to be a senior Saudi official who may have directed others to assist the hijackers in obtaining housing and documents in the U.S. Almost 3,000 were killed in the 2001 attacks that hit the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania. Most of the hijackers were from Saudi Arabia, though the Saudi government has denied involvement.