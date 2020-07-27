CHEAT SHEET
Trump Administration to Send at Least 100 More Federal Agents to Portland
The Trump administration is in the process of sending more federal agents to Portland, Oregon, as protesters grow in number, according to The Washington Post. The first of 100 more deputy U.S. Marshals being sent to the city arrived Thursday following a decision to increase the number of forces present by the U.S. Marshals Service last week. An additional 50 U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel may later be sent to the city, but the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has not yet made a final decision. If the CPB officials are added to the already present forces, the additional officers would more than double the 114 federal agents responding to protests in Portland in mid-July.