Trump Administration to Strip California of Power to Set Vehicle Emissions Rules, Says Report
The Trump administration is looking to strip California of its ability to set its own standards on greenhouse-gas emissions from vehicles, Reuters reports. President Trump reportedly met with senior officials Thursday to discuss a plan to revoke California’s power to set state-specific requirements for tailpipe pollution standards. The state’s rules on emissions have been stricter than federal regulations since 2013, when it was granted a waiver under the Obama administration’s Clean Air Act. California vowed to keep its emissions standards strict after Trump proposed rolling back the Obama-era federal rules. Reuters’ sources said the Trump administration will move ahead in coming weeks with its plan to remove the powers from California before issuing new federal standards.