LET THEM EAT CAKE
Trump Administration to Take Food Stamps Away From Three Million Americans
The Trump administration is proposing new rules that would cut food-assistance benefits from about 3 million people. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the cost-cutting move would limit access to food stamps for households with savings and other assets. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said the new rules for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) would end automatic eligibility for people who were already receiving federal and state assistance. “This proposal will save money and preserve the integrity of the program,” Perdue said. “SNAP should be a temporary safety net.” Acting Deputy Under Secretary Brandon Lipps claimed the proposal would result in annual savings of $2.5 billion and stop less needy individuals from qualifying for benefits.