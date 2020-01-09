Trump Administration Trying to Delay Secret Service Spending Disclosure Until After Election
The Trump administration is seeking to delay the disclosure of costs for the Secret Service to protect President Trump and his family until after the 2020 election, The Washington Post reports. Democratic lawmakers are reportedly pushing for a bill that would require the Secret Service to disclose the cost of protecting the Trump family while they travel within 120 days after it passes. However, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin wrote a Dec. 23 letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee, stating that the information should not be released until December 2020 at the earliest. The department confirmed that Mnuchin was working with the Secret Service director and congressional committees on the issue, but declined to comment on the reporting requirement dispute, according to Post. The Secret Service also declined to comment on the dispute. Trump has reportedly taken over 50 trips to Trump-branded properties outside of D.C., after pledging he would travel less than his predecessor, President Barack Obama.