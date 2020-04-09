CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Administration Wants Immigrant Sponsors to Hand Over Bank Information

    PAY ME BACK

    Emma Tucker

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty

    The Trump administration wants to force people who apply to sponsor immigrants to give the government their banking information, a move that is part of a greater effort to deny citizenship to those who would require government assistance such as food stamps and Medicaid, according to a Federal Register notice. The proposed rule hinges on Trump’s “public charge” policy, which is designed to deny U.S. admission to immigrants who are deemed dependent on government benefits. Trump signed a memo last year that sought to require sponsors of legal immigrants to pay back the government if they use public benefits. The new rule would require sponsors to sign an Affidavit of Support, which would declare their financial responsibility for the immigrant and disclose whether they would be dependent on public benefit programs. The changes include the “collection of bank account information from sponsors, information about previously submitted Affidavits, and optional submission of a credit report as evidence,” according to the notice. 

    Read it at Axios