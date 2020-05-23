Trump Administration Weighs First Nuclear Test in Decades: WaPo

Read it at The Washington Post
Top U.S. national security officials discussed performing the United States’ first nuclear test since 1992 at a meeting last Friday, The Washington Post reports. Multiple members of the Trump administration say Russia and China have both performed low-yield nuclear tests, accusations both countries have denied and which have not been independently verified. The topic of renewing testing reportedly arose at a meeting of the heads of national security agencies on May 15, though officials did not come to an agreement. Testing nuclear weapons would likely strain relations with other nuclear powers.