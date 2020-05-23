CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Administration Weighs First Nuclear Test in Decades: WaPo

    ALARMING

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Jeff T. Green/Getty

    Top U.S. national security officials discussed performing the United States’ first nuclear test since 1992 at a meeting last Friday, The Washington Post reports. Multiple members of the Trump administration say Russia and China have both performed low-yield nuclear tests, accusations both countries have denied and which have not been independently verified. The topic of renewing testing reportedly arose at a meeting of the heads of national security agencies on May 15, though officials did not come to an agreement. Testing nuclear weapons would likely strain relations with other nuclear powers.

    Read it at The Washington Post