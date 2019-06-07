Trump Administration Won’t Let U.S. Embassies Fly LGBT Pride Flags on Flagpoles: NBC

The Trump administration is rejecting U.S. embassies’ requests to fly the LGBT pride flag on flagpoles during Pride Month, NBC News reports. Embassies in Israel, Germany, Brazil, and Latvia are reportedly among those that have requested to fly the flag and have been denied by the State Department. Guidance from the U.S. government said the flag can be displayed inside the embassy and on exterior walls, but embassies have to request permission to put the flag on “official flagpole stands.” So far, NBC says no requests have been granted.

U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, who is spearheading the effort to end the criminalization of homosexuality overseas, told the network he was proud to “fly the gay pride flag” and have a large rainbow banner hanging from the embassy. Embassy spokesperson Joseph Giordono-Scholz also told NBC the flag would “be on as many places as it can at the Embassy,” but did not confirm that it would be on an official flagpole. The U.S. Embassy in Latvia referred questions to the State Department. The department, along with the embassies in Israel and Brazil, reportedly did not respond to requests for comment.