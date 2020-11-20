Trump Admits Absurd Election Lawsuits Are Revenge for Russia Probe, Says Report
KING OF PETTY
President Donald Trump’s increasingly ridiculous attempts to sow doubt about the election result are almost entirely motivated by petty revenge for the Russia investigation, according to a report from CNN. An unnamed source said to be familiar with the president’s thinking told the network that, because some Democrats questioned the legitimacy of his own election victory in 2016, Trump is now trying to do the same. As always, his anger is said to be mainly aimed at Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, who Trump feels undermined his own presidency by suggesting that Russia helped him to win four years ago. However, unlike Trump, Clinton conceded on Election Night in 2016 and the Trump transition was able to begin immediately, while Joe Biden still remains frozen out.