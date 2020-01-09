Trump Admits Climate Change Is ‘Not a Hoax’ After Proposing Rollback of Environmental Law
President Trump said during a White House briefing on Thursday that he is a “big believer” in climate change and that it is “not a hoax” soon after his administration announced a plan to overhaul an environmental policy act. When asked by a White House pool reporter if he believes climate change is a hoax, the president said, “No, no. Not at all. Nothing’s a hoax. Nothing’s a hoax about that. It’s a very serious subject. I want clean air. I want clean water.” He then claimed, “The environment is very important to me. Somebody wrote a book that I’m an environmentalist called The Environmentalist… I’ll bring it to my next news conference, perhaps. I’m sure you’ll report all about it.” His comments come on the same day that the White House announced a major overhaul to the 50-year-old National Environmental Policy Act, which received backlash from environmentalists. The administration’s plan would effectively roll back regulations that require federal agencies to consider climate change when approving infrastructure projects, such as highways or oil and gas pipelines.
Trump is known to go back and forth on his stance on climate change, calling it a “make-believe problem,” a “big scam” and a “Chinese hoax, while also calling himself an “environmentalist.”