Donald Trump surprised volunteers of a Michigan campaign office with pizza and a speech after an appearance in Detroit on Monday. The former president appeared at the Trump Force 47 campaign office after a speaking at the National Guard Association of the United States’ 146th General Conference. Trump Force 47 describes itself as “the official army of volunteer neighborhood organizers working together to defeat Kamala Harris and the far-left liberal democrats.” Video posted to the The Brighter Michigan PAC Facebook page shows the Republican presidential nominee surprising shocked supporters with boxes of pizza.“I just wanted to pay my respects. We love you all,” he said to cheers. In a speech, he decried Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris while bemoaning the withdrawal of Joe Biden from the 2024 race. “I think people were just tired ofit with these people,” Trump said. “She’s [Harris] worse than he is, frankly, so it’s disappointing, can you imagine? He’s on vacation in California and they basically take away his nomination, nobody has ever seen anything like that before.” According to reports, Biden was at his vacation home in Delaware when he came to the decision to pull out of the presidential race last month. Trump added: “In all fairness, I’m no fan of Sleepy Joe, believe me.”