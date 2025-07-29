Trump Admits He Has Much More Important Things to Do Than Play Golf as He Plays Golf

Donald Trump admitted he’s got much more important things to be doing than playing golf as he headed out to play golf on Monday.

Speaking at a ribbon-cutting ceremony while opening his new course in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Trump told reporters that he will play a round “quickly” before returning to his main job as commander-in-chief.

“I look forward to playing it today. We’ll play it very quickly, and then I go back to D.C. and we put out fires all over the world,” Trump said.

“We did one yesterday, as you know, we stopped the war, but we have stopped about five wars. So that’s much more important than playing golf, as much as I like it, it’s much more important.”

Trump’s trip to the U.K. is estimated to cost taxpayers around $10 million. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Trump seemed to be taking credit for Thailand and Cambodia agreeing to a ceasefire following days of fighting.

The president previously warned that the two countries would not get a trade deal with the U.S. unless the fighting stopped, and claimed on Truth Social on Monday that the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia reached a peace deal after his “involvement.”

It is unclear what other “wars” Trump is claiming to have ended in between rounds of golf.

Trump, who has so far failed on his promises to end the conflict in Gaza and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, broke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday after saying Palestinians were being subjected to “real starvation” and vowed to send more food to the area to help the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

The same day, Trump told Vladimir Putin that an original 50-day deadline he imposed urging the Russian president to agree to a ceasefire deal to end the Ukraine conflict has been reduced to 10 to 12 days. Trump said he was “very disappointed” with Putin for ignoring his demands and that Russia has continued to kill civilians in Ukraine with missile and drone strikes.

The president’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, as well as Sarah Malone, general manager of Trump International Golf Links Scotland, were also part of the ceremony. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Elsewhere during the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Trump offered rare praise to the media who have been covering his trip to Scotland, claiming they have been “terrific.”

“I didn’t use the word ‘fake news’ one time, not one time,” he said. “They’re not fake news today, they’re wonderful news.”

In a bizarre incident, Trump even tried his hand, badly, at a celebrity impersonation while mentioning how long the new resort has been in development.