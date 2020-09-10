Trump Admits He Sits Around Watching Cable News All Night
TV NEWS PRESIDENCY
President Donald Trump, who just last month insisted he doesn’t “watch very much TV” because he works “very long hours,” admitted that he basically sits around all night and morning watching cable news—specifically, of course, Fox News.
During Thursday afternoon’s White House press conference, the president began railing against the Russia investigation and “dirty dossier”—which he called the “biggest political scandal in the history of our country”—before name-checking his favorite Fox hosts and programs, whom he credited with keeping him informed on the story.
“I watch some of the shows,” Trump declared. “I watch Liz McDonald. She’s fantastic. I watch Fox Business. I watched Lou Dobbs last night. Sean Hannity last night. Tucker [Carlson] last night. Laura [Ingraham]. I watched Fox & Friends in the morning. You watch these shows. You don’t have to go too far into the details, they cover things that are—it’s really an amazing thing.”
Dobbs airs at 5 p.m. ET, while McDonald’s FBN show follows at 6 p.m. ET. Carlson, Hannity, and Ingraham air during the primetime hours, and Fox & Friends begins broadcasting at 6 a.m ET, running for three ful hours. Notably, Trump was interviewed by Hannity, an unofficial adviser and confidant to the president, during the second half of Wednesday night’s show.