Trump Admits He Hopes Obamacare Ends—but Won’t Unveil Replacement Until After Election
NONSENSICAL
Less than two weeks out from the election, President Trump admitted in his 60 Minutes interview that he hoped the Supreme Court would ditch the Affordable Care Act—but he declined to outline his replacement health-care plan until after the election.“It’ll be so good if they end it,” he told host Lesley Stahl. “Because we will come up with a plan.” When Stahl pressed him on previous claims that he already had a plan, Trump said, “We have large sections of it already done” then later said, “It’s fully developed.” He said the plan would be announced “very soon” then later that it would be announced “when we see what happens with Obamacare.” He later said that part of the plan was already complete as “180 million people” are currently on private health insurance plans. Health care consistently ranks as one of the most important issues to voters, and Trump ran in 2016 on a platform of repealing and replacing Obamacare. He has yet to achieve either.
Trump released the entire, unedited interview on Thursday after objecting to Stahl’s questions but it instead showed him as unable or unwilling to answer even basic questions.