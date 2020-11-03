CHEAT SHEET
Trump Admits ‘Losing Is Never Easy’ for Him
‘WINNING IS EASY’
AP
During a visit to his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, on Election Day, President Donald Trump admitted that he would not take a potential loss well. “Winning is easy,” he said. “Losing is never easy. Not for me, it’s not.” Of course, after Trump won the 2016 election, he spent weeks complaining, without evidence, that he also would have defeated Hillary Clinton in the popular vote if not for 3 t0 5 million “illegal” votes.
The president’s latest comments prompted CNN’s Erin Burnett to say that she “heard a change in tone” from Trump and that he “seemed a bit down” as the election neared its end. “I didn’t hear a change in tone,” her colleague Don Lemon replied.