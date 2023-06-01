Trump Admits Right-Wingers Cannot Actually Define ‘Woke’
WHEN YOU’RE RIGHT...
Former President Donald Trump seemed to admit what normal people have long observed: Right-wing anti-“woke” obsessives can’t actually define what it means. “I don’t like the term ‘woke’ because I hear ‘woke woke woke’—it’s just a term they use, half the people can’t even define it, they don’t know what it is,” the twice-impeached ex-president said Thursday during remarks at the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale, Iowa. Trump continued on to deliver a fact-free riff on trans athletes—a common grievance for conservatives in 2023—before calling the concept “woke” and then catching himself: “I guess they define that as ‘woke,’ but that’s all woke. We have to bring common sense back to the country.” Trump’s odd dismissal of the right-wing buzzword could easily be interpreted as a subtle dig at his rival Ron DeSantis, who is notoriously obsessed with all things “woke.”