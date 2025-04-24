Trump Admits Signalgate Journo Flattered Him Into Interview

President Donald Trump said he will sit for an interview later today with The Atlantic editor who broke the Signalgate leak scandal.

“Later today I will be meeting with, of all people, Jeffrey Goldberg, the Editor of The Atlantic, and the person responsible for many fictional stories about me, including the made-up HOAX on ‘Suckers and Losers’ and, SignalGate, something he was somewhat more ‘successful’ with,” Trump wrote on TruthSocial.

The meeting comes more than a month after Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg revealed he had been accidentally added to a group chat on messaging app Signal in which top members of the Trump administration—including Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and National Security Adviser Michael Waltz—discussed plans to bomb Yemen.

The New York Times further reported on Sunday that Hegseth had used a second Signal group chat to share the same war plans with his wife, brother, and lawyer.

“I am doing this interview out of curiosity, and as a competition with myself, just to see if it’s possible for The Atlantic to be ‘truthful.’ Are they capable of writing a fair story on ‘TRUMP’? The way I look at it, what can be so bad – I WON!" Trump added.

Trump will meet with Goldberg and reporters Michael Scherer and Ashley Parker for an upcoming story he said would be titled “The Most Consequential President of this Century.”

President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg after Goldberg revealed the administration's secret Signal group chat. Tasos Katopodis/Tasos Katopodis/Getty for The Atlantic

It’s unclear whether the trio of journalists will meet with any other administration officials, including other members of the Signal group chat.

Goldberg did not respond to an immediate request for comment, and a spokesperson for The Atlantic declined to comment. The White House did not comment.

The Signalgate leak raised alarm bells among lawmakers and national security experts over the administration’s handling of classified information.

After Goldberg revealed the misstep in a lengthy Atlantic story, the Trump administration launched a full-throated attack on him and the magazine, which it claimed has always been “anti-Trump.”

Hegseth described Goldberg to reporters as a “deceitful and highly discredited so-called journalist who has made a profession of peddling hoaxes.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed Goldberg was “well-known for his sensationalist spin,” and Trump himself falsely claimed the magazine was “going out of business.”

(Atlantic CEO Nick Thompson said the magazine is, in fact, “growing rapidly” and “profitable.”)