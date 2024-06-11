Trump Admitted to Having a Gun in Florida During Probation Interview: Report
CAN’T DO THAT
Former President Donald Trump reportedly admitted to possessing a gun in Florida during his pre-sentencing interview Monday—another potential felony that has the potential to violate the terms of his release. The admission comes just weeks after he was found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Trump told officials that of the three weapons listed on his New York City concealed carry permit, one is believed to be back in Florida. Two of the three were already handed over to police in March last year, but the third, Trump claims, was “was lawfully moved to Florida,” according to CNN. It is a federal offense to possess a firearm or ammunition as a convicted felon. Palm Beach police told CNN that no such gun had been turned in since Trump’s felony conviction while an official in New York, “briefed on the probation investigation,” told CNN that the outstanding gun “will be referred to local authorities in Florida to take whatever steps are necessary.” Reps for Trump did not respond when questioned by CNN. The outlet, citing New York City Police, said Trump’s concealed carry license, which has been suspended since his 2023 arrest, will now be revoked.