Trump Adviser Claims He Saved Democrats in War Rescue Meltdown

A Trump adviser responded to claims that he received special treatment from the White House when he was stranded in the Middle East by touting how he helped evacuate Democrats from the region.

In a posting spree on Wednesday, Alex Bruesewitz, a 28-year-old strategist who worked on Trump’s 2024 campaign, blasted social media users who claimed that the administration flew him out of Qatar as chaos broke out in the Middle East after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran.

The strikes grounded flights and stranded thousands of Americans in the region.

Politico previously reported that Bruesewitz made his way out with help from officials in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. White House officials and MAGA Rep. Anna Paulina Luna helped Bruesewitz charter a private jet to fly out to Greece, where he connected with Fox News host-turned-U.S. Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle.

​​“This has easily been the craziest experience of my life. I’m grateful for all of the people who played a role in getting us out of the active war zone and to safety,” he told the outlet. “I can’t wait to get back to the USA, the greatest country in the world!”

The flight included Jay Footlik, a former aide to Bill Clinton, and Sarah Gaither, a TikTok-famous dog walker from Dallas. Bruesewitz made abundantly clear in a series of X posts that he orchestrated and paid for the flight himself—and even brought Democrats along in subsequent trips.

“I personally organized and funded the private plane, and there were no ‘MAGA influencers’ on board,” he said in response to one X user he branded a “deranged liar.”

“I also successfully evacuated seven other stranded Americans — including DEMOCRATS,” he went on. “Only a sick and demented leftist would twist this act of goodwill into something negative.”

Bruesewitz revealed in a separate post that some of the Democrats he helped were businessmen and that he was continuing to evacuate other Americans out of the Middle East. He added that he stepped in to assist Gaither after she posted on her TikTok about being stranded in the region.

On Tuesday, the Trump adviser also wrote that “the president didn’t send me a plane” and dismissed a NOTUS report about his evacuation from Qatar as “fake news.” He also called British outlet LBC News a “fake news rag” for covering the flight.

Bruesewitz has become known as a podcast guru widely credited with helping Trump gain street cred with podcasters popular among young men, who helped drive his 2024 victory.