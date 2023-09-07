Navarro Presser Quickly Goes Off Rails After Heckler Cries ‘Assault’
‘SAD DAY’
Moments after he was found guilty by a federal jury of two counts of contempt of Congress, former Trump adviser and election denier Peter Navarro saw his post-verdict press conference spin off the rails after a heckler accused another demonstrator of assault. A week after a perturbed Navarro tried (and failed) to rip away her “Trump lost (and you know it!)” sign at another presser, a protester who goes by the name “Anarchy Princess” showed up again to taunt the MAGA acolyte. As soon as Navarro began to speak on Thursday, Anarchy Princess got right behind him with another anti-Trump sign—and all hell broke loose. “That man just assaulted me. He stuck a flag pole up in between my legs,” she exclaimed, referring to a man carrying a large American flag. The Navarro antagonizer then began arguing with other news conference attendees, adding that she wants to “press charges” against the other demonstrator. The “Green Bay Sweep” architect, meanwhile, awkwardly stood in dejected silence as the circus-like chaos erupted around him. “It’s a sad day for America,” he eventually said. “Not ‘cause they were guilty verdicts, [but] because I can’t come out and have an honest, decent conversation with the people of America.”